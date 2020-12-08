Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers exchange gunfire with cops

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 06:39hrs | Views
POLICE in Beitbridge yesterday arrested two suspected armed robbers after a brief exchange of gunfire.

The suspects, Admire Songora popularly known as Pele Pele, and Brian Moto also popularly known as Bruda, were nabbed soon after they had robbed a female border jumper of R15 000 near PaGomo Lodge.

"The two notorious robbers have been terrorising Beitbridge residents and have been robbing, assaulting and raping women, especially those illegally crossing the border," the Beitbridge police posted on their social media Twitter page.

"They were arrested yesterday evening after robbing a woman at PaGomo Lodge of R15 000. She was on her way to South Africa," they said.

The Beitbridge police posted the images of the robbery suspects on social media after they were nabbed.

They were later thrown into police cells.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1799 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4975 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days