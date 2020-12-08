Chamisa's youths invade Zanu-PF strongholds

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance youth assembly has begun mobilisation of youths in rural areas in Zanu-PF's strongholds of Mudzi and UMP as part of the recently launched one million youth recruitment exercise.The youth leaders drawn from Marondera and Murewa have been deployed in rural areas as Chamisa seeks to make inroads into the rural areas.Chidziva said the exercise was going on well. He also rubbished claims that Zanu-PF controled the rural votes."We are doing our best (mobilisation). I do not believe that Mashonaland East is their (Zanu-PF) stronghold, rather it's the centre of intimidation and torture," he said.