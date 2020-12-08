Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 06:43hrs | Views
THE chaos that has been the hallmark of Zanu-PF district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections continued yesterday in different parts of the country with re-runs and failure to produce results, while in some areas ballots were found thrown in bins amid suspicions of massive vote rigging.

Zanu-PF party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday said the party will order re-runs in some areas due to the chaos.

Due to the volatile nature of the DCC elections, polling stations had to be guarded by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, which the party however said they were not going to pay them.

"The police were there to maintain peace and order, and this is not a service that is open only to Zanu-PF but to every organization across the board when they have their activities and need police presence," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

However, police normally charge per hour when they provide security details for private functions.

In Muzarabani North, results of the elections started trickling in yesterday, and Muzarabani North MP who is also the Energy Minister Soda Zhemu landed the chairmanship post.

Deputy Finance minister and Zaka East MP Clemence Chiduwa was voted chairperson for the Zaka district with 3 582 votes to his opponent, whose name was only given as Chitara, managed 300 votes.

Another MP Davison Svuure (Zaka Central) landed the vice chairmanship post after polling 1 988 votes, while his close contender Paradzai Chakona garnered 1 291 votes.

However, in Mutare the DCC elections were so chaotic that some original ballot papers were found thrown in bins, which raised fears of rigging.

NewsDay is reliably informed that the ballot papers that were thrown into bins were found at First Class Academy School in Sakubva ward 3. A police report was then made.

Four candidates namely, Binali Yard, Clever Muparutsa, Ivan Mbengo and Cecilia Gambe are eyeing the Mutare DCC chairmanship.

One of the candidates who spoke to NewsDay on condition of anonymity said: "There is now a deliberate plot to delay the process and to frustrate my supporters so that they do not cast their votes. Just imagine we found used original ballot papers at First Class Academy in ward 3 thrown in various bins, this is rigging."

The elections have now spilled into the third day in Mutare and yet some centres in Chikanga have not yet received ballot papers.

The Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera said he was not able to comment about the chaos to media.

However, a re-run of the DCC elections was ordered in 14 of the 26 wards in the province.

In Mangwe district, Matabeleland South, some wards did not vote amid allegations that the presiding officers did not turn up, especially in Empandeni ward.

In response to the chaotic scenes at the DCC elections, Muchinguri-Kashiri during a media briefing warned all rogue elements within the party, saying that there will be a clampdown on anyone who attempts to cheat their way into power.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said there will be investigations into all allegations of violence and cheating during the DCC elections.

"Any malcontents who have orchestrated such indiscipline and brought the party into disrepute will be held accountable," Muchinguri-Kashiri said, adding that full investigations will be carried out in Mutare.

"We are fully aware that there are areas where some individuals have chosen to act contrary to the rule and guidelines that were given. In such cases, thorough investigations will be conducted and should there be clear and irrefutable evidence of some manipulation of systems or rules, it must be made clear that the National Command Centre may recommend re-runs in order to make sure the wishes of the party members are respected," she said.

The ruling party admitted that its elections were affected by logistical challenges which saw ballot papers not arriving on time, and that other polling stations had no polling officers.

"Whilst we recognise the positive results on the ground we acknowledge challenges with regards to delays in the distribution of ballot papers and boxes, inequitable distribution of ballot papers and shortage of presiding officers," she said.

Political analysts said the chaos at the Zanu-PF DCC elections has exposed deep rooted factionalism in the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections as bigwigs were at each other's throats.

Rashweat Mukundu said: "There is no doubt that the party has remained in trouble and the ugly head of factionalism has not only reared, but it has done so in a more forceful manner. That clearly shows that leadership contestations in Zanu-PF are not over regardless of the rhetoric. The leaders of Zanu-PF are at variance with the direction of the party and that has inevitably put the whole country in peril as these are the people we expect to make decisions on the future of the country."

Mukundu said what was more problematic was that the Zanu-PF leaders have now shelved their governing mandate of addressing challenges affecting the country to focus on internal squabbles.

Alexander Rusero said: "There have always been contradictions of Zanu-PF internal democratic process since its formation, and sadly because of its status as the ruling party these contradictions always manifest at national elections level. These contradictions emanate from the current tussle on who should be the legitimate brokers and stakeholders of the party: the army or the civilians."

Another analyst Eldred Masunungure said: "Those accusations or allegations are not new, they are part of the Zanu-PF way of doing things internally and externally and that is rigging and bribery of prospective voters and these are age-old features of Zanu-PF that are not likely to go away."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2621 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4976 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days