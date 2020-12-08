Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF hijacks govt's pfumvudza programme

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 06:47hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT'S input scheme, pfumvudza has brought its own package of rights violations in the country's provinces with the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) claiming the process was being managed along partisan lines.

ZPP is a local NGO which documents politically motivated rights violations and similarly, lobbies for justice.

In its November report on rights abuses in the country, the group accused the State and Zanu-PF of violating the national constitution through openly partisan distribution of the government sourced inputs.

Topping the list of human rights violations in November is Masvingo province with 43 cases, followed by Mashonaland West (36) and Mashonaland Central at 34.

"There was a continuation of partisan distribution of agricultural inputs under the government's pfumvudza input scheme, biased hand-out of food aid from the government's social welfare department as well as the open bias in court processes and the escalation of the stifling of alternative voices, in politics, media and civil society and other spaces," ZPP said.

"Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces had the highest number of recorded cases of human rights violations attributed to the partisan distribution of inputs under the government's pfumvudza scheme.

"Across the country, as recorded by ZPP, villagers, for the second month in a row, spoke of a deliberate and systematic process of sidelining perceived or real supporters of opposition political parties from benefitting from a government scheme that is supposed to benefit everyone regardless of their political affiliation."

ZPP went on to say the conflation of the ruling party and the State compounded by impunity, which has been in existence since the Robert Mugabe era, has continued to hound President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure, with ruling party officials and activists hijacking government programmes without facing any consequence.

Said ZPP, "For example, in Marondera West, about 80 villagers who had gathered at Manyaira Shopping Centre in Ward 10 to receive-PFumvudza inputs in the presence of a Grain Marketing Board Officer, and the District Development Coordinator, were shocked when a Zanu-PF Ward Councillor, Nelson Mukwenha, took over the process and denied those suspected to support the opposition.

"The incidents were not limited to pfumvudza inputs as in Hurungwe, at Mashuma Chirasasa village, a Zanu-PF Ward Secretary, Livingstone Nzombe diverted the social welfare maize grain and sorghum meant for the elderly and persons with disabilities and distributed it to undeserving people."

Villagers who were brave enough to confront Nzombe reportedly received threats and a vegetable garden belonging to one of the disgruntled villagers was destroyed in unclear circumstances.

"To show how widespread and systematic this discrimination is, it follows the same pattern across the country and the perpetrators are found at all levels of leadership in the ruling party and government," the report said.

"For example, on 1 November, in Gutu North, at Zvavahera Business Centre, Zanu-PF legislator Yeukai Simbanegavi allegedly asked those gathered to receive the pfumvudza farming pack to produce their Zanu-PF regalia as a condition to get the aid."

However, in past interviews with the media, Zanu-PF officials have denied claims of partisanship.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 932 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

16 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4985 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

18 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

18 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 930 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 681 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 807 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days