Joice Mujuru photo goes viral

Joice Mujuru is well and keeping healthy. In response to pics of her circulating with her gradkids. She has been on a diet and weight loss program & has been very successful,Why l have decided to attach those two pictures that reflect her wonderful progress in keeping healthy🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3IWoSM8SEL — Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) December 7, 2020

Former vice president Joice Mujuru's photo has gone viral.In a photo doing rounds on social media, Mujuru looks much younger than ever before.social media personality Wellence Mujuru has said Mujuru is not sick but has been on a diet and exercise weight loss programmes for some time.In a post on Facebook, Wellence refuted claims that the former VP was very sick after images showing that Mai Mujuru has lost significant weight, surfaced on social media."Joice Mujuru is well and keeping healthy. In response to pics of her circulating with her gradkids. She has been on a diet and weight loss program & has been very successful,Why l have decided to attach those two pictures that reflect her wonderful progress in keeping healthy," said Mujuru.Since her sacking from the ruling ZANU PF party and government on 2 April 2015, Mai Mujuru's political fortunes have waned.Unlike her erstwhile colleagues such as Didymus Mutasa, Mai Mujuru has hitherto avoided rejoining the ruling party.