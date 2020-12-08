Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joice Mujuru photo goes viral

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 07:48hrs | Views
Former vice president Joice Mujuru's photo has gone viral.

In a photo doing rounds on social media, Mujuru looks much younger than ever before.
social media personality Wellence Mujuru has said Mujuru is not sick but has been on a diet and exercise weight loss programmes for some time.

In a post on Facebook, Wellence refuted claims that the former VP was very sick after images showing that Mai Mujuru has lost significant weight, surfaced on social media.

"Joice Mujuru is well and keeping healthy. In response to pics of her circulating with her gradkids. She has been on a diet and weight loss program & has been very successful,Why l have decided to attach those two pictures that reflect her wonderful progress in keeping healthy," said Mujuru.


Since her sacking from the ruling ZANU PF party and government on 2 April 2015, Mai Mujuru's political fortunes have waned.

Unlike her erstwhile colleagues such as Didymus Mutasa, Mai Mujuru has hitherto avoided rejoining the ruling party.





Source - social media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

6 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 929 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

14 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1796 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 956 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4963 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 139 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 166 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 673 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 535 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 802 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

17 hrs ago | 731 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

17 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

17 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days