Soldiers, cop rob miner

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) a cop and their colleague allegedly assaulted mine workers, threw them in a shaft before robbing them their gold ore in Mazowe.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where the soldiers Collen Mukozho (31) and Ngonidzashe Chinaganaga (27), the cop Douglas Ushe (36) and their accomplice Wellington Nerupiri (28) appeared before magistrate Memory Chifamba.The quartet was granted $1500 each to December 17.The state-led by prosecutor Edward Katsvairo alleges that on October 5 the suspects proceeded to El Shadayi mine, Mazowe with two cars a Toyota Wish registration number AFF 2894 and a Nissan Caravan registration number AFF 7099 which they parked in the bush and walked to the mine.Upon arrival, they saw the mineworkers sleeping and assaulted them, those who tried to resist were pushed in a shaft.The quartet demanded gold ore from the miners and was shown before packing bit in sacks.The sacks were loaded in the Caravan.After loading they ran away in their cars, mineworkers regrouped and gave a Chase.The Caravan's rear tire burst and the miners tried to approach the suspects who got out the caravan armed with unknown weapons.The miners made a U-turn and filed a police report.Police officers acted swiftly and arrested the suspects.