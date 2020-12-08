Chamisa's mayor granted $30,000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume has been granted $30 000 bail by High Court Judge Benjamin Chikowero, ending the Ward 17 councillor's two-week jail nightmare.As part of his bail conditions, Mafume was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, submit his passport with the Clerk of Court and to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised.In granting him his freedom, Justice Chikowero said the magistrate who initially presided over the city father's hearing misdirected himself when he denied Mafume bail.Chikowero said the presumption of innocence until proven guilty was a constitutional right of every citizen.Mafume, who faces abuse of office charges, was represented by Harrison Nkomo of the Mhishi, Nkomo Legal Practitioners.He is the second sitting Harare mayor to be arrested this year over a matter relating to alleged city land corruption.