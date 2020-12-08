Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents urge councils to fix drainage system

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 21:29hrs | Views
BULAWAYO residents have expressed concern over the state of the city's drainage system that they claim is likely to cause flash floods and lead to loss of lives and property as rain season gets into full swing.

They urged the city council to move with pace to improve the drainage system.

On Monday, flash floods hit parts of Bulawayo resulting in several houses being flooded with water while some roads were waterlogged.

The heavy downpour pounded the city for several hours.

In an interview with the Southern Eye, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said they had received complaints from residents about the poor drainage systems.

"For example, some of the complaints came from Cowdray Park where residents said that the water was flowing into their houses due to poor drainage systems," Sibindi said.

"In the central business district there are also quite a number of places experiencing the same problem.

"Other complaints were received from Pumula South and Old Pumula. I think the BCC needs to come up with teams that will look into these issues because if it is not looked into effectively we may end up losing lives."

He said residents needed to play their part because in some situations, they were responsible for blocking drainage systems through dumping of waste.

Meanwhile, Kadoma Progressive Residents Association (KPRA) chairperson George Goliati said the recent incessant rains had exposed that many councils did not improve their drainage systems.

"The city's old suburbs, Rimuka and Munhumutapa, have contended with poor drainage systems for over a decade with the council engineering department failing to repair a single drain over the years," Goliati said.

"Rimuka Street particularly near Ndiweni up to Munda Street around Zengwe has endured poor drainage and of late raw sewage is flowing on the streets, putting residents' lives at the mercy of communicable diseases."

Ibhetshu lika Zulu secretary Mbuso Fuzwayo said: "Our failing economy is the key contributor because the council is no longer servicing its drainage systems like what used to happen in the past.

"The prevalence of vendors at all the corners of the city is another factor causing problems because some sell mangoes at places where there are no refuse bins to place litter."

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni was not available for comment, while the deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube said he was in a meeting.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 932 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4984 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 681 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days