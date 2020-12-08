Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 21:30hrs | Views
The Malawian government confirmed on Tuesday that the process to have self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary arrested has begun.

This comes after the SA government filed an extradition request last week.

"The attorney-general is preparing to proceed for the signature of the minister of homeland security in Malawi. Once it is signed, it will be submitted to court for issuance of warrants of arrest by the court. When that is done, prophet Bushiri and his wife will be arrested," said Malawi's minister of information Gospel Kazako.

Kazako added, however, that everything would depend on the decision of the court on whether to issue the arrest warrant.

Asked if the Bushiris could be arrested as early as this week, Kazako said: "It will depend when the minister signs and when the courts will act on the request from the attorney-general."

Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi

A bail application hearing involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's co-accused Willah Mudolo has been postponed to December 14.

The Bushiris skipped SA last month after they had been granted bail in a fraud, theft and money laundering case to the tune of R100m.

They are expected to appear in the Lilongwe high court in Malawi next Monday, where they are appealing their arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Sipho Ngwema said: "We shall follow developments in Malawi with keen interest. We are confident that, eventually, nothing should stay in the way of the Bushiris being back in SA to face our credible and independent justice system.

"We have faith in the legal and judicial processes, here and in Malawi, and we are certain that, like many others before them, the law will catch up with them."

Source - TimesLIVE

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 932 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

16 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

16 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4985 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

18 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

18 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 930 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 681 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 807 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days