Customs officer in $5 million duty scandal

by Staff reporter

A Customs and Excise official in Beitbridge was nabbed for attempting to illegally move out of a State warehouse goods worth $6 million or US$8 483.Nelson Chinguwa, 31, faces a charge of criminal abuse of office.Chinguwa was arraigned before Beitbridge magistrate Annia Chiweta and was released on $30 000 bail. He is denying the charge.According to State papers, on December 3, Chinguwa, of 103 Limpopo View went to Manica Transit Shed, which houses a State warehouse in contravention of his assigned duties.He then tried to remove the goods in question, which had been seized on June 30 pending payment of $2, 7 million or US$4 241, 56 duty equivalent to a level seven fine for importing goods without a licence.Chinguwa had taken the goods but was intercepted at the Malala Tollgate on the Beitbridge Bulawayo Highway.He is expected again in court on December 21 this year. Lawyer Jabulani Mzinyathi appeared for Chinguwa.