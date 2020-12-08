Zanu-PF supporters attack NewsDay journalist

News / National

by Staff reporter

NEWSDAY journalist Kenneth Nyangani was yesterday manhandled by disgruntled Zanu-PF supporters who were demonstrating at the party offices over alleged vote-rigging in the district coordinating committee elections held at the weekend.The supporters forced him to delete pictures on his mobile phone which they took and removed the battery. They later returned the phone.Police in riot gear, who were keeping an eye on the proceedings, just watched.Nyangani was saved by sympathetic supporters who chided their rowdy colleagues for interfering with a journalist doing his job.The chaos started after one of the candidates, who was eyeing Mutare district chairperson position, Binali Yard claimed that the vote had been rigged after initially being announced the winner and later being told that he had lost to Clever Muparutsa.Mutare advocacy committee chairperson for Misa Zimbabwe Kenneth Matimaire condemned the assault, saying Zanu-PF should take Press freedom seriously."This is uncalled for, political parties such as Zanu-PF should educate their supporters on the role of journalists. The party needs to take Press freedom seriously," he said