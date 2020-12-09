Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra reverts to manual clearance

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2020 at 05:39hrs | Views
Zimra is now implementing manual clearance as a temporary reprieve for transporters and clearing agents waiting for their required online profiles from the authority so they can use the automated e-road cargo manifests recently introduced.

Only those who have applied for the required profile will be able to use manual clearance while they wait to be loaded into the application by Zimra.

Cargo has been piling at Beitbridge Border Post, Zimbabwe's busiest port of entry handling at least 1 500 commercial trucks daily, as transporters wait to be able to go online and use the Automated System for Customs Data on Asycuda World.

Zimra spokesperson Mr Francis Chimanda said the challenge faced by some users of the e-Road Cargo Manifest emanated from the delays in processing applications by transporters for Asycuda World profiles.

"After the implementation of the module, Zimra received a huge influx of applications, which it is now processing. However, as an interim measure and to ensure that traffic is not delayed at ports of entry, Zimra will be accepting manual submission of road cargo manifests for transporters who can prove that they have submitted applications for Asycuda World profiles," he said.

Mr Chimanda encouraged transporters who have not done so to submit their applications for Asycuda World profiles quickly. The advantages of the new automated module include reduction of time spent at the ports of entry as the manifests are registered and processed before the goods arrive at the border posts.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) said it was ready to engage more staffers to deal with an increase in vehicle traffic through Beitbridge during the festive season.

Zinara spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe said so far the authority was handling 1 200 trucks daily up from 600.

"We are having five traffic controllers at the border, who started in October and we hope this will go a long way in managing the flow of traffic. We were short-staffed and we have beefed up our numbers.

"The plan is to have seamless flow of traffic and avoid having static vehicles on the New Limpopo Bridge. Our intention is to keep the bridge clear with the cooperation of other stakeholders," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4983 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days