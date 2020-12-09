Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Entumbane residents take initiative to fix road

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2020 at 05:43hrs | Views
ENTUMBANE residents yesterday took up the initiative to fix a section of the only tarred road that connects the suburb with other areas after it developed terrible potholes, becoming a nightmare for motorists.

The road, a right turn after the robots along Luveve Road, just before D Square from the city centre leading to Nhliziyo Supermarket, had been badly damaged and the ongoing incessant rains have enlarged its potholes.

Motorists complained that the road significantly increased wear and tear on their vehicles. "One needs a serious off-road four wheel drive to move on this road, especially on the section just after the traffic lights," remarked a bus driver yesterday, who declined to be named.

Some motorists were opting to use "footpaths" to access the suburb. The deep potholes caused drivers to criss-cross the road at extremely slow speeds as they tried to move on relatively smooth patches and minimise damage to their cars.

For years, the dilapidated road had been neglected with no action being taken by Bulawayo City Council, which has prompted residents through the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) to engage their local Member of Parliament Dingilizwe Tshuma (Entumbane-Emakhandeni) who responded positively by buying two bags of cement and one tonne of gravel and joined residents in fixing the road.

Speaking during the rehabilitation of the road BPRA committee member Mr Pedro Dladla said residents had stepped up where council was struggling due to economic challenges.

He said waiting for the local authority to act was problematic because residents faced the inconvenience of a virtually impassable major road every day.

"We have been reporting about this road to our local councillor (Cllr Sinikiwe Mutanda) but she is saying the council is currently financially crippled due to prevailing economic challenges. Bulawayo used to be a very beautiful place and as residents it pains us to see it in this state. We are doing this voluntarily as you can see most of the people working here are the youths who want to see their suburb return to its original state," said Mr Dladla.

He appealed to well-wishers and the corporate world to assist with gravel, quarry, cement and rubble so that residents can patch all roads that need to be repaired in the suburb.

"We are appealing for assistance from the well-wishers. We accept help of any kind especially gravel, quarry, cement and rubble.

We are also asking for food so that those who are working can eat. We are willing to do this in the whole of Entumbane but we do not have the resources. We, however, have our hands, eyes and willing hearts. We can't watch while our suburb deteriorates into a slum. We will do it ourselves," declared Mr Dladla.

 One of about 15 youths who were working on the road, Mpilwenhle Dhewa, said he felt it was necessary for him to volunteer as he loves his suburb.

"I voluntarily decided to come and work here for the love of my suburb. I was born and bred here and hopefully I will die here. The road was no longer user friendly. This is the only main road that is used to gain access to Entumbane and if we watch it deteriorating like this, we would have failed as youths in the suburb. Besides, this will keep me busy and away from social ills like drugs and alcohol," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4983 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days