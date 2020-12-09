National dam levels improve

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has said water levels in dams have increased following heavy rains that the country has been receiving over the past weeks.According to Zinwa, as of December 7, the national dam level average stood at 36, 5 percent marking a 2,12 percent improvement since November 30.In a statement, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, said major gains were recorded in Gwayi Catchment whose dam level average rose by 6,8 percent to 37,3 percent in the past week. Manyame Catchment's dam level average, is 55,8 percent full, Mazowe Catchment 40,7 percent, Mzingwane Catchment 32,5 percent, Runde Catchment 32,1 percent, Sanyati Catchment 27 percent, and Save Catchment 37,4 percent."Dams that recorded major improvements in the past week include Ngwenya Dam which gained 18,7 percent and already spilling, Pollards Dam, which is now full, Tshangwa Dam which is now 79,5 percent full after rising by 21,7 percent and Lower Mgusa which is now also full after gaining 34,7 percent. Upper Mgusa also rose significantly to 77 percent after an improvement of 16,1 percent. Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, the country's largest inland water body gained 2,6 percent and is now 33,1 percent," she said.Mrs Munyonga said some of the dams that recorded increases are Siya Dam, Kushinga-Phikhelela, Upper Ncema, Silalabuhwa, Mzingwane, Sebakwe, Mutirikwi, Whitewater and Gwenoro. She said while water levels in dams have started improving, the rains are yet to make a noticeable impact on most of the major dams and water users are urged to continue using the available water quite sparingly and efficiently."All those using raw water from Zinwa managed dams, for purposes other than primary purposes are advised to ensure that such use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as required by the Water Act," said Mrs Munyonga.