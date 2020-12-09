Zinara workers in court for theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Zimbabwe National Road Administration (zinara) employees, who allegedly swindled their employer of over US$20 000 in fuel levies, yesterday appeared in court charged with theft.Rosina Hakutangwi (46) and Benjamin Mupakati (36) are suspected to be part of a syndicate working in the organisation's finance revenue department. Their alleged accomplices are still at large.The two appeared before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga in separate cases and were remanded to February 11 next year for routine remand. They were ordered to continue residing at their given addresses and not to interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalised. Harare lawyer Mrs Rekayi Maphosa is acting on their behalf.Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on October 21, Hakutangwi, acting in connivance with Admire Javangwa who is still at large, planned to steal money from their employer.It is alleged Hakutangwi, who had a password to the zinara Sage Pastel accounting system, logged in and allowed her alleged accomplice Javangwa to do transactions.Javangwa, the court heard, served a client Mr Charles Chikomo from Puroil Trading (Pvt) Ltd and received US$15 840 fuel levy for 264 000 litres of petrol.The client was then issued a voucher, number REC33816, but according to the State, the money was never entered into the accounting system. Instead, the pair allegedly converted the money to own use.On November 17, Mr Chikomo went back to zinara requesting for exemption of duty to zimra and finance director Mr Adam Zvandasara asked the finance controller to verify the receipts which were submitted by Mr Chikomo.