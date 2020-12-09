Zanu-PF's Mugwadi Covid-19 positive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF communications director Tafadzwa Mugwadi has tested positive for Covid-19.Mugwadi is one of more than a dozen Zanu-PF employees and their family members who have caught the virus at the party's Harare headquarters.The party's secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and his wife Sikhanyisiwe have gone into isolation after also testing positive for the respiratory illness, although they are reported to be stable.Mugwadi told ZimLive he was informed of his positive test last Friday."I'm home self-isolating and recovering well," he said.Zanu-PF has been hosting party meetings at his HQ including a cocktail for journalists last week. The 15-story building was temporarily sealed off to allow for disinfection processes.The party is currently conducting internal elections at district level, although the government has banned by-elections citing public health concerns.On Tuesday night, Zimbabwe declared 73 new cases including nine deaths in Harare. In total, the country has seen 10,912 Covid-19 cases which have resulted in 303 deaths. At least 9,062 have recovered.