9 Zintec student teachers arrested

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2020 at 16:57hrs | Views
NINE trainee teachers students at Morgan Zintec College appeared in court today for staging an illegal demonstration against the extension of the teaching practising period next year.

The students appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro charged with participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

The nine are Walter Muzamani, Steven Mashal Mariwo, Enock Masasu,Chipo Ngirandi, Sarudzai Nkezana, Fortunate Mukondo, Monica Mutegude, Charity Chakona and Lucia Mafara.

They were all freed on $2000 bail each and are expected in court on January 19 next year.

Mrs Idah Maromo, prosecuting, had it that on December 4 Morgan Zintec College received a memorandum from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education on the 2021 learning calendar.

The State also had it that on the same day, the letter was sent to school heads saying the teaching practices for Intake 50 and ECD period had been extended to January and February next year.

On December 7 at around 7am, the students drawn from various primary schools in Harare gathered at the college with an intention to stage a demonstration.

Police intervened and managed to arrest the nine while others escaped.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days