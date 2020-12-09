Woman hires duo for 'R100k' to kill own mother

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Zimbabwean men aged 24 and 27 have been jailed for 15 years by a Polokwane High Court in South Africa after they were hired by a local woman to kill her 53-year-old mother to settle a family dispute.Brian Ndlovu (24) and Wilmington Shumbayaonda (27) were allegedly paid R100 000 by Violet Mabhina to kill her mother, Nancy Mabhina. She was jailed for an effective 23 years by the same court.Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the trio has been languishing in remand prison since committing the crime on 15 April this year."The two accused Ndlovu and Shumbayaonda arrived at the house at Zone 01, Seshego outside Polokwane City on 15 April 2020 at about 02:00 hours in the morning, where the deceased's daughter opened and let them into the house, making it appear as burglary," he said.Wilmington Shumbayaonda"She then pointed them to where her mother was sleeping before she went to her own bedroom."Brig Mojapelo said the duo then attacked the deceased, stabbed her several times with a knife, robbed her of cell-phone and fled the scene. The deceased's elderly mother then called for help and the police were notified. The woman was certified dead on the scene."Police opened a case of murder and investigations commenced, which involved manhunt for the suspects.On the same day, the police managed to arrest the two accused."The deceased's cell-phone was also recovered and subsequently, the deceased's daughter (Violet) was arrested," said Brig Mojapelo.Limpopo Police Commander Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded the members of the community for continuously providing the police with positive and valuable information that assisted them to conduct timeous investigations.