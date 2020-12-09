Victoria Falls hands 'Freedom of the City' honour to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE newly born city of Victoria Falls has handed Freedom of the City honour to President Mnangagwa in recognition of his contribution to the liberation of the country and development of the resort town.Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dhlamini made the proclamation this morning at a ceremony where the President is also set to officially declare the city status.Cllr Dhlamini made the announcement following a motion moved by Victoria Falls ward 3 councillor Lungile Nyoni for the special full council to give Freedom of the city to the President."The conferment is a humble token from the city of Victoria Falls and its people," said Cllr Dhlamini.It makes President Mnangagwa to be an honorary free man in the city of Victoria Falls. After the proclamation, President Mnangagwa signed the free man roll to show his acceptance of the Freedom of the city.He has been handed a warrant/cascade and key marking the significance of the freedom of the city.