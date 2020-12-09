Mvurwi hospital nurses test positive to Covid-19

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

COVID-19 PANDEMIC has hit Mvurwi hospital's two nurses who are currently in self isolation Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Mashonaland Central provincial medical director Cremence Tshuma could neither confirm nor deny saying he was in Inyanga and was not aware of the issue."I am in Inyanga for a workshop and l am not aware of that issue you can contact Mvurwi medical doctor Samuel Takawira," said Tshuma.Doctor Takawira confirmed that two staffers tested positive and are in self quarantine."Yes we have two staffers who tested positive to the pandemic but are already in self quarantine," said Takawira.This comes after Mvurwi hospital was declared a Covid 19 centre and the hospital shifted to Suwoguru clinic.After suspecting that cases were not increasing in and around Mvurwi the hospital was taken back to its usual place.Health workers at Mvurwi hospital said they are not safe at all since the hospital is not ready to fight the deadly Covid-19."We are not safe at all here the place was never fumigated and protective clothing is not readily available to us," lamented the worker.When Bulawayo24.com visited Suwoguru the national flag was dilapidated and no sign of life at the clinic.Meanwhile, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise nationwide with a big margin coming from schools.