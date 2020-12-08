Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court settles Mwazha church's unholy feud

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
The African Apostolic Church (VaApostora veAfrica) has revealed that the founder, Archbishop Paul Mwazha (102), popularly known as Mudzidzisi, who is one of the pioneers of indigenous churches in Zimbabwe, will remain the leader and his successor will be named and appointed within the confines of the church doctrine and constitution.

This follows a High Court judgment this week which nullified the appointment of Archbishop Mwazha's son Bishop Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha as the leader and successor.

The church representatives yesterday confirmed that they did not recognise decisions, appointments and actions taken by Bishop Alfred Mwazha in his purported capacity as the head of the church.

Archbishop Mwazha's family was in May involved in an altercation over the succession of the religious leader, resulting in one of the church members, Reverend Ernest Mhambare, instituting legal proceedings regarding succession.

Addressing journalists yesterday, African Apostolic Church press secretary, Reverend Wilson Rutsate, said the group, which was led by Bishop Alfred Mwazha, was acting against the constitution of the church which clearly spelt out that during the lifetime of Archbishop Mwazha, he will be the leader of the church.

"There were events where this group had gone ahead to proclaim Bishop Alfred Mwazha as archbishop and gone ahead to mislead the leaders of the nation and other Government officials that this was the situation obtaining in the church," he said.

"This group was basing its claim on a note by Evangelist Kasima which he claimed had been dictated by Archbishop Mwazha. Using the expedience of this note, Bishop Alfred Mwazha had usurped the powers and functions of Archbishop Mwazha and proceeded to install himself as the leader contrary to the constitution and will of Archbishop Mwazha who is our spiritual leader and radar."

Rev Rutsote said no member of the church, leader or even a son to Archbishop Mwazha could seek to have a position more elevated than that of the Archbishop, whom he said was given a vision to recreate Africa.

Rev Rutsate said the High Court judgment delivered by Justice Chitapi had brought clarity and direction to the dispute.

"Any decisions appointments and actions taken by Bishop Alfred Mwazha in his purported capacity as the head of the church are of no force or effect," he said.

"With regard to the advanced age of the Archbishop and some of the health challenges he has been having like any natural man of his age, the court has directed respondents to adhere to section 9.2.2 of the constitution which clearly states the role of the Priesthood Council.

"As it stands, it is clear as crystal that the leader of the church at present is still and has always been Archbishop Mwazha. We ask our members to remain united.

"Our Archbishop Ernest Paul Mwamvura Mwazha, a man whose vision, anointing and leadership is without question remains the leader of the African Apostolic Church.

"As and when a successor is named and appointed, it shall be done within the confirms of the church doctrine and constitution."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 850 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1799 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4974 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1469 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 804 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days