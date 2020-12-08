Latest News Editor's Choice


3 family members die in car crash

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago
A MAN, his wife and son died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Mbalabala along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident which occurred on Saturday at around 3PM at the 66-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

She said Mbuso Moyo (55) was travelling with his wife Patience Ncube (40) and 13-year-old son Mpumuzi when he lost control of his vehicle and it encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident which occurred at Mbalabala area along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road where three people died on the spot. Mbuso Moyo was driving a Toyota twin cab along the said road headed towards Gwanda.

"When he got to the 66-kilometre peg, he lost control of the vehicle and encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane where a Hodo Sino Truck was approaching headed for Bulawayo.

"The driver of the truck moved to the extreme left side of his lane in order to avoid the vehicle but without luck, which resulted in a head on collision. Moyo, his wife and child died on the spot and their bodies were taken to Filabusi District Hospital mortuary," she said.

Insp Mangena said preliminary investigations had shown that the cause of the accident was speeding. She urged motorists to adhere to road regulations and exercise extreme caution when travelling along roads especially during the rainy season.

"We urge motorists to observe road regulations and exercise extreme caution in order to avoid loss of life. Especially now that we are in the rainy season where roads will be slippery and vision will be blurred, drivers have to be very cautious and where necessary they would rather park their vehicles until it's conducive for them to drive," she said.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a traffic accident which occurred on Monday where a pedestrian died on the spot. The accident occurred in North End opposite house number 15 Queens Road at 8.30AM.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube who confirmed the incident yesterday said the victim, whose name has been withheld because her next of kin is yet to be informed, sustained severe head injuries.

"Kudzaishe Blessing Chinyakuza, a male adult aged 24 years, was driving a Nissan Bluebird along Queens Road due north with no passengers on board. A female adult aged 49 years residing in North End Bulawayo was walking along the road due north," said Insp Ncube.

"Circumstances are that Chinyakuza hit the woman when he lost control of the motor vehicle, which veered off to the left side of the road and hit a precast wall at House Number 13 Heany Road North End, Bulawayo."

Insp Ncube said the woman's body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem.

"The cause of the accident was due to excessive speeding and investigations are in progress under Bulawayo Central Traffic department.

"We appeal to motorists to be considerate while behind the steering, roads are slippery during this period and there are high chances of one losing control of the vehicle and putting lives of other road users at risk," said Insp Ncube.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days