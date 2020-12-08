Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Justice Loice MatandaMoyo yesterday decried rampant corruption at institutions that are supposed to fight graft such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Judiciary and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA)."The biggest risk we have in fighting corruption is corruption itself. Our institutions are not free from corruption, be it Zacc, the police, the NPA or the Judiciary," Justice Matanda-Moyo said in a speech to mark the United Nations Anti-Corruption day which is commemorated every year internationally on December 9.This year it was celebrated under the theme Recover with Integrity."We are dealing with corruption within these institutions but what we can't do is to go to the media and say we are investigating this person from the Judiciary, we are investigating that person because of the independence of these institutions. We have to be careful especially when we move in to investigate the Judiciary, there will be an outcry to say there is now a massacre on the independence of the Judiciary," she said.Matanda-Moyo said Zacc was investigating members of the Judiciary and prosecutors over allegations of corruption, but also said they would not be naming anyone because it would be seen as an attempt to undermine the independence of the bench.In the past, judges, magistrates and prosecutors have been accused of being at the heart of corruption, which financed their lavish lifestyles."We have several files where we are investigating members of the Judiciary but we can't go to the Press with that. Some of our officers have already faced disciplinary hearings and they have been relieved of their duties," she said.Matanda-Moyo said because of lack of convictions, ZACC's work might not be seen as adequate."We cannot say we have scored much on prosecution and I think I am on record saying that simply arresting and investigating without convictions is not the way to go. If we want to win against corruption we really have to go all the way," she said.The Zacc boss said there had been a public outcry for the anticorruption body to arrest top government officials for graft and ensure they are caged.