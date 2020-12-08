Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT and the opposition MDC Alliance blamed each other for demolitions in Budiriro high density suburb in Harare that left hundreds of people homeless.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Messenger of Court and people claiming to be from the Harare municipal police demolished 150 houses on Tuesday, triggering the counter-accusations.

Government blamed the MDC-A led council for poor housing policies that allowed land barons to blossom under its watch.

On the other hand, MDC-A blamed government for allowing land barons, to occupy land for political gain only to dump them later and blame the opposition.

When NewsDay visited the Budiriro high-density suburb yesterday, hundreds of people, whose houses were demolished, were in the open together with their children and property by heavy rains that pounded that part of Harare.

Some of the affected people, who were interviewed by NewsDay, said thieves took advantage of their plight and stole household goods worth thousands of dollars.

Presidential Affairs spokesperson, Charamba said he had been briefed by authorities on the matter and accused the council of refusing to meet government and come up with a solution to the problem.

"I have just been talking to authorities in the Local Government ministry. It turns out the government invited the city fathers and developers to a meeting whose aim was to regularise the settlements upon certain planning preconditions being met.

"The city fathers snubbed the meeting as they were dead set on carrying out demolitions. Now the government is mulling providing tents to distressed families who stand exposed to the elements. Increasingly, it ranks horrid to call them city fathers," Charamba said.

Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana was among several government officials who blamed the Harare City Council for the demolitions.

Zanu-PF acting deputy secretary for the youth league Tendai Chirau also accused the MDC council for the demolitions.

"Demolitions being presided over by the City of Harare without finding alternative shelter for the people in this rainy season are ill-timed and misdirected. This is the highest level of insensitivity and should be halted," Chirau said.

But the MDC Alliance hit back, saying the demolitions were a result of Zanu-PF infighting.

"At the centre of the crisis is Zanu-PF land barons and illegal co-operatives whose corrupt conduct has led to the arbitrary allocation of land in a manner that does not comply with council by-laws.

"Additionally, it is reported that the Harare Provincial Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu has an interest in the demolition of houses because a large section of this land which the Zanu-PF land barons and co-operatives raided belongs to him," MDC Alliance secretary for local government Sessel Zvidzai said.

He said the demolitions were a result of Zanu-PF factionalism and some party officials took advantage of Mafume's incarceration to effect the demolitions after he had opposed them.

While the political elite were trading accusations, affected residents said they were left counting losses after armed police pounced on them, firing shots and beating them up before demolishing the houses.

"We were beaten by the police and other people who said they were from the council who came to demolish the houses. We paid over US$3 500 and we have been here since 2009. Now we are told to go, where are we supposed to go when we invested here?" a woman (65 years old), who identified herself as Primrose Gomo, said.

Others said they had consulted Zanu-PF leaders in the community on the matter and they professed ignorance on who had sanctioned the demolitions.

Kays Gibson, one of the affected residents who has a small business, said he had lost property and groceries in the melee and pleaded with council and government to intervene.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 785 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4978 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 926 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days