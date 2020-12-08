Mnangagwa promotes police officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday promoted over 1 000 Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) senior and junior officers to various ranks with effect from December 8.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the vacancies had arisen due to retirements from the force as well as natural causes."The promotions are in line with the government's vision 2030 and the ZRP's quest to improve service delivery in Zimbabwe," Nyathi said."Promoted to commissioner are assistant commissioners Charles Musavengana, Bazibi Dube, Steven Kazingizi, Ndofandaedza Jaboon, Richard Mahoya Basera, WinstonMuzah, Nelson Charumbira and Grace Sundirai Ndou."Nyathi said 24 officers were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner, 48 to chief superintendents, 168 to superintendents, while 232 and 609 were elevated to the rank of chief inspector and inspector, respectively.