Zimra urges clients to use e-services

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) yesterday urged its clients to utilise e-services as the authority is fighting the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce overcrowding and time spent at border posts.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimra head of corporate communications Francis Chimanda said filling of documents for duty payment for goods could be done through their website.

The authority's statement comes soon after reports that some Zimra officials had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The revenue authority is mindful that due to the unique nature of our services and the location of our offices and stations there is a continued need for diligence and vigilance in the observation and practice of procedures that reduce exposure to COVID-19," Chimanda said.

"The current measures at our offices, border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to COVID-19 include, but are not limited to testing contacts of all suspected COVID-19 cases, immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk."

He said the reopening of disinfected offices was done with the guidance of the relevant local medical authorities, adding that Zimra stations and offices would maintain skeleton staff.

"All employees suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19 have had tests done on them as well as contact tracing. Staff is being provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and sanitisers, and services, as much as possible, are being offered to clients/agents via electronic means," he said.

Chimanda said as Zimra they were not in a position to disclose names of people who would have tested positive for COVID-19 as this was unethical.

Source - newsday

