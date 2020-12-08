Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe has recalled the mayors of Chinhoyi, Chegutu and Bindura and several councillors for refusing to cross over to her party after they continued to align themselves to the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The recalls were announced through a letter which was written by MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora to Local Government minister July Moyo.

Bindura mayor Carlos Tokyo was recalled yesterday and immediately an election was held which replaced him with Brian Kembo, another Chamisa loyalist.

Chinhoyi mayor Dyke Makumbi was recalled together with councillors Patricia Chibaya (ward 2), Richard Vhitirinyu (ward 3), Brighton Mhizha (ward 4), and Chipotle Mlotshwa (ward 14).

Chegutu mayor Mukudzei Chigumbura was also recalled together with three councillors Alice Kudhlande (ward 11), Edward Dzeka (ward nine) and Rhydes Machekera (ward 2).

Mashonaland West MDC Alliance spokesperson Blessing Mandava yesterday confirmed the recall of his party's councillors.

"Mwonzora the embattled and conflicted MDC-T secretary-general has recalled three Chegutu West and six Chinhoyi councillors after failing to arm-twist them to dump the MDC Alliance and join his band of praise singers. The councillors chose to stand with the people who voted for them as they are not in politics for money or positions but to serve and save the people," Mandava said.

He said Khupe's MDC-T had been using the carrot and stick approach to lure legislators and city fathers to their party, as well as punish those who were not dancing to their tune.

"The recalled councillors chose to stand with the people than to bask in the MDC-T's short honeymoon. As a province, we are quite aware of the Zanu-PF shenanigans to destabilise not only our councils but also the MDC Alliance through its proxies. We will not lose sleep over these recalls neither shall we retreat nor sur-
render," he said.

The party also recalled four councillors in Masvingo namely, Tarusenga Vhembo (ward 3), Godfrey Kurauone (ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (ward 7) for siding with Chamisa in the on-going fight for control of the opposition party.

The dismissal of the four means by-elections will have to be held and the MDC Alliance majority in council reduced from seven to three. Zanu-PF has three councillors in Masvingo City Council.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 849 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1799 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4974 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 804 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days