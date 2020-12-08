Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
A 23-YEAR-OLD Harare man was arraigned before the courts on charges of inciting public violence after he allegedly called for commuters in the city centre to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Allan Moyo yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was not asked to plead.

The State, led by prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleges that on July 3, 2020, Moyo and his accomplices who are still at large gathered at Copacabana bus terminus and unlawfully addressed passengers waiting for transport.

They allegedly said: "Comrades Zimbabwe has never been ripe for revolution at any given time than now. It is our time to revolt against
this government because I can say this clearly that Emmerson Mnangagwa and (former health minister) Obadiah Moyo, maitiro avo ndeekuparadza isu (their conduct is meant to destroy us)."

They also allegedly said that Mnangagwa and Moyo's conduct lacked wisdom and was aimed at destroying Zimbabwe, adding that a revolt was necessary because citizens had been deprived of a brighter future.

The State alleges that their utterances were aimed at inciting public violence.

Mnangagwa fired Moyo on July 8, after he was charged with corruption over illegally awarding a multimillion-dollar contract for medical equipment.

Source - newsday

