News / National
Police issue festive season corona caution
17 hrs ago | Views
Police are increasingly worried about the continued violation of Covid-19 regulations by the public and have vowed to step up patrols during the festive season.
This comes as the country has slipped back into the second wave of the deadly virus, with fatalities breaching the 300-mark after nine more deaths in the last 24 hours.
More to follow....
This comes as the country has slipped back into the second wave of the deadly virus, with fatalities breaching the 300-mark after nine more deaths in the last 24 hours.
More to follow....
Source - dailynews