Vingirai to increase ZB stake

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is reportedly playing an active role to help ensure that Transnational Holdings Limited owner Nicholas Vingirai gets a further 10 percent in ZB Financial Holdings, as part of a compensation deal for his assets which were collated into the listed group.

Zimbabwe must further improve its macro-economic environment if the country is to attract the much-needed foreign direct investment, experts say.

This comes after Treasury revealed last week that foreign investment in Zimbabwe had contracted by 31 percent, to US$30,6 million during the first 10 months of 2020 from US$44,5 million last year.

Source - FinGaz

