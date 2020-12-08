DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

The chaos that marred Zanu-PF's keenly contested district co-ordinating committee elections last weekend continues to haunt the ruling party, with the former liberation movement failing to announce the majority of the results of the polls yesterday.This comes as the party's tribal and factional wars of yesteryear are once again wreaking havoc in the party.Meanwhile, results of last weekend Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections are trickling-in with the party National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, who chairs the national command centre, saying teams have been dispatched to engage party officials who may have concerns.In a status update of the DCC polls, Muchinguri, who was flanked by the party National Commissar Victor Matemadanda and Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke said the party is committed to ensuring that the aspirations of its members are fulfilled hence the delay in announcing results in some areas as teams have been send to investigate areas where some people may feel aggrieved with the process.Zanu-PF party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri yesterday announced the first batch of the district co-ordinating committee (DCC) election results, adding that there will be reruns in some parts of the country that they were marred by chaotic scenes.Some of the big names that won include the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara who won the Mazowe district chairmanship and Energy minister Zhemu Soda who is the new chairperson for Muzarabani.In Gokwe North, the Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena also romped to victory as the new DCC chairperson. He will be deputised by Steven Ngwenya.