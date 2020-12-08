Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
17 hrs ago | Views
LATE MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's son, Vincent has revealed he was behind MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora's bid to land the MDC-T presidency, while dismissing the ambitious politician's challengers as liars.

In a letter shared Wednesday, the youth legislator labels presidential contenders Elias Mudzuri and acting leader Thokozani Khupe as liars for what he perceived as fake love for his late father.

The MDC-T is set to hold its Extraordinary Congress (EOC) this month for purposes of electing a substantive leader to replace Tsvangirai, just over two years after his sad passing from colon cancer.

The defiant Glen View South lawmaker had no kind remarks for Mudzuri whom he said had a tendency of sleeping during party meetings yet promising to re-energise party structures.

He bases his support for Mwonzora on his principles and similar traits to his father who led the original MDC in 1999 upon formation.

"I support Douglas Mwonzora for President of the MDC-T because I believe in his vision for the party and the country.

"DM is a politician who reminds me a lot of some of my late father's attributes; he is strategic in his planning, he is not selfish, he is seen as both a brotherly and fatherly figure by supporters (famously known as Mukoma Dhagi), he is kind but firm, he is principled, he is not corrupt," he said.

Tsvangirai added he was disgusted by Khupe's continued claims she was in good books with his late father while her reputation has been dented beyond repair for someone vying for opposition leader.

Said Tsvangirai: "Now while she (Khupe) may have her good qualities here and there, her reputation the last 6-7 years has undoubtedly become unbecoming of someone who wants to become the president of a democratic party.

"She rebelled against MT and showed no sign of respect to her president going as far as to point her finger in his face and shouting at him using his first, the lie that she peddles saying she shared a nice relationship with MT even to his death always leave a bitter taste in my mouth and reminds me why politicians are always viewed in bad light."

Tsvangirai dumped the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance which won him his parliamentary seat following the death of Vimbai, another Tsvangirai sibling who died in a car crash.

The Supreme Court in March this year nullified Chamisa's leadership of the main opposition declaring the politician used unconstitutional means to land the top opposition job.

The court ordered MDC to revert back to the party's 2014 structures to choose a substantive leader to the late former Prime Minister.

In his letter, Vincent goes on to dismiss Mudzuri's claims Tsvangirai left the party in his hands before Chamisa's palace coup.

"Like Chamisa, Mudzuri peddles the lie that Tsvangirai left him the MDC-T, he forgets that MDC is a democratic party where a leadership position is not left to a particular person but is democratically elected.

"He likes to call himself a unifier but exposes himself as a hypocrite when he and his people conduct smear campaigns against other candidates and those who support them," he said.

"Mudzuri sleeps at meetings yet wants to energise the base for 2023."

However, Vincent spares Komichi of the vitriol, only saying the Senator struggles to convince people to vote for him and has a tainted image from 2018 when he imposed candidates for the MDC Alliance, their electoral vehicle then.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1799 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days