Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
Power utility ZESA Holdings has taken delivery of its first batch of fleet of operational vehicles acquired from local suppliers and transformers as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at ZENT premises in the capital on Monday where the power utility unveiled 26 operational vehicles and 185 distribution transformers, ZESA executive chairman, Sydney Gata said the situation was bad at the State-owned power utility where only half of the required fleet of 3 000 vehicles was serving the entire nation.

The cars are for ZESA subsidiaries Powertel and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

 ZETDC will in addition get transformers.

"Receiving vehicles and transformers should be a routine activity that takes place throughout the year. However, today has a special significance in that we have a fleet that is depleted and very old and this has made us very embarrassed.

I hear that so many times, we hire vehicles or use those belonging to customers to attend to faults and this is embarrassing, "Gata said.

He said there has not been a procurement policy of replacing vehicles for the past 10 to 15 years.

Of the required 3000vehicles, the power utility was short of 1,600, Gata said.

"This should be a turning point and a milestone for us. And to see this kind of injection in motor vehicles and transformers is very exciting indeed," Gata said.

Magna Mudyiwa, the deputy minister of Energy and Power Development said it was critical that ZESA procure new vehicles and transformers, a move which would improve power distribution in the country.

It is understood that the ZETDC requires4 500 distribution transformers of different capacities to operate optimally.

However, ZETDC has been hit hardest by vandalism and theft, which has impacted negatively on electricity supply and distribution.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 847 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1546 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4971 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

17 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days