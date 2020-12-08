Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF is investigating with "highest priority" complaints of vote-rigging, burning of ballot papers and violence in the party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections held over the weekend.

The DCCs are making a comeback after they were disbanded eight years ago for fuelling divisions in the governing party.

The party held DCC elections in eight provinces except for Harare and Bulawayo, but the polls were marred with controversy.

Speaking to Business Times from the Command Centre at ZANU--PF headquarters in the capital, the party's secretary for security Lovemore Matuke said his department was seized with the matter and will soon submit a report to the party's Politburo.

Matuke warned the party would descend heavily on members who caused problems in the weekend contest.

"We are working together with the party's chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the Commissariat department (as we try) to get to the bottom of the matter," Matuke told Business Times.

"We know that they are some party individuals who were linked with the G40 cabal who caused the chaos in the various provinces resulting in the irregularities.

The chairperson has promised that heads will roll on individuals in the provinces and districts that caused problems and we shall look at all scenarios and incidents that caused problems and address them. We will not allow errant behaviour to spoil the elections that were held peacefully and democratically."

He said some provinces, however, managed to conduct their elections in a "professional and democratic way" and it was commendable work.

It is understood that in several provinces, aspiring candidates who were barred by the Politburo to contest in the elections were the main culprits.

Heavy rains also delayed the elections in other provinces. In the elections many political heavyweights in various provinces were being challenged in their posts and had also wanted their proxies to win the elections.

Muchinguri, at a press conference this week, also confirmed the problems that had rocked the DCC elections and promised disciplinary actions will be taken on the errant party members.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 848 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1799 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4974 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days