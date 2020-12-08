Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 40-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man allegedly went berserk and assaulted his mother in law with a log to death before throwing himself in a dam days after she died.Previous Mereki accused his mother in law Saveri Faides (71) of bewitching his son and severely assaulted her with a log.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Mvurwi where Mereki assaulted his mother in law to death and subsquently tired a huge stone round his waste and threw himself in a dam where his body was retrieved two days later," Mundembe said.According to a witness Midia Langton, Mereki had sent his son to his grandmother and was called to see him(son) after he developed some illness."Mereki could not control his temper after seeing his son unconscious and froth coming out of his mouth, he accused the now deceased Saveri of bewitching the son before pulling a log which he used to assault the deceased." Midia said.Saveri sustained head injuries and bled profusely before being taken to hospital where she died three days after admission.It is further alleged that when the death news of Saveri reached Mereki he was so much disturbed and told his brother Casam Chiposi that he was going to commit suicide.His bicycle clothes were seen close to Rhimbic dam by Agripa Nomatter.He called the police who retrieved the body.Police warned people to desist from violence and respect human life.