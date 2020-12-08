Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE death and 95 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The Covid-19 related death was recorded in Harare. All the cases are local with Bulawayo recording the highest number at 51 followed by Harare with 13, Masvingo and Mashonaland East 8, Midlands 6, Mashonaland Central 5 and Matabeleland North 4.A total of 1541 PCR tests were done. New recoveries recorded were 85 and active cases go down up to 1556."As of 9 December, Zimbabwe has now recorded 11 007 cases, 9147 recoveries and 304 deaths," said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.