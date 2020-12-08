Latest News Editor's Choice


Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer-in-charge at Zaka police camp has earned public scorn after he allegedly beat up a teacher for allegedly violating the Covid-19 curfew regulations.

As the country is recording a surge in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths, the police have been deployed to enforce Covid-19 regulations especially curfew which is effective from 2200hours and 0600hours.

On many occasions, police officers beat up curfew violators instead of arresting them and Inspector Ronald Moyo turned Godwell Maposa, who is a teacher at Chiredzi Primary School, into a punching bag.

The incident is said to have happened on December 5 at Jerera Growth Point where Maposa and his friends were drinking beer at Chademana bar.

Inspector Moyo is said to have clobbered Maposa with clenched fists and booted feet all over his body leaving him nursing facial injuries.

After the attack, Maposa is said to have been detained at Zaka police station where he spend the night only to be released the following day at around 1400hours upon payment of $500 fine.

Inspector Moyo professed ignorance over the matter when TellZim News sought him out for a comment.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said she was not aware of the matter before referring all questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who said he was yet to get the report.

Maposa, however, told TellZim News that he was enjoying with friends in Chademana bar at Jerera Growth Point at around 2100hours when the police vehicle arrived.

He said they tried to chase people away but failed and they threw teargas canisters in the bar and all the people went out.

"We left Chademana bar when they threw teargas inside and we went to Matuda bar which was close by.

"They followed us there and told us that we were in violation of curfew regulations despite it being before 2200 hours. I then told the police officers that we were sorry and leaving.

"I tried to get into my car and they blocked me saying I was under arrest. I then managed to get into my car and drove off towards Zaka.

"I then looked into my rear-view mirror and saw that I was being chased by the police truck which blocked me and I stopped.

"They pulled me out of the car and started pushing me around. Moyo and his juniors whom I could not identify started beating me up with fists and I fell to the ground. They kicked me while on the ground and I started bleeding from the nose and mouth," said Maposa.

He said he was then thrown into the back of the police truck before being detained and fined the following day and given a police report to go to the hospital.

"I was fined and given a police report so that I could go to the hospital. I went to Musiso Hospital where I was referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where I was referred again to Parirenyatwa in Harare," said Maposa.

He said the doctors found out that his nasal cavity was broken and needed to be repaired.

Source - tellzim

