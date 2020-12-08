Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) says it is now accepting US dollars and prepaid vouchers to ease congestion at tollgates during the festive season.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare this Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Hon Joel Biggie Matiza, said the move was a short term measure.

Motorists have been using the local currency, and electronic money - bank cards and mobile money.

More to follow.....

Source - pindula

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 842 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1798 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4969 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 923 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 166 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1204 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 535 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

17 hrs ago | 731 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

17 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days