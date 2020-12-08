Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) says it is now accepting US dollars and prepaid vouchers to ease congestion at tollgates during the festive season.Speaking at a media briefing in Harare this Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Hon Joel Biggie Matiza, said the move was a short term measure.Motorists have been using the local currency, and electronic money - bank cards and mobile money.More to follow.....