Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president, Enock Dongo recent actions by government and the ministry of health and child care of forcibly coercing nurses into submission and apologising for demanding a better life was illegal and unwelcome.

In a Press Statement, Dongo said government had proved beyond reasonable doubt that they are above law and can break the law intentionally as long as it is in government's favor.

"As ZINA we have been left dismayed by the attitude shown by the government of Zimbabwe towards nurses. The attitude is not only in contempt of court but it is also grossly unjust, with the conduct being to coerce nurses into submission to unlawful directives."

"It is an undeniable fact that the Zimbabwe Nurses Association took government to court twice in the last month. On both occasions, the High Court ruled that nurses were correct and were entitled as a matter of right to continue with the flexible working hour system. Both judgments are a matter of public record under case numbers HC6507/20 and HC7099/20. Having seen that the courts have declared them wrong, it has now become evidently clear that the government sees itself as if it is above the law. This is the only conclusion to be derived from the actions of a government that ignores two clear court orders," said Dongo.

According to Dongo, despite having been served two court judgments in favour of the nurses, they have had their decency, dignity and livelihood taken away from them by being asked to apologise for being correct and taking government to court or risk not being paid their December salaries in addition to the November salaries which have been withheld until now.

"This happened at Harare hospital on Monday the 7th of November 2020 and currently, nurses at United Bulawayo Hospital are being asked to write apology letters. All this is being done because government can simply ignore a court order if it wants.

"State media on its part, instead of reporting the true outcome of the court cases, has been referring to nurses as "defiant" whilst calling ZINA "misleading". All this has no factual or legal basis and amounts to misleading the nation on the true state of affairs regards the dispute between nurses and government. What they omit to state is that before taking government to court and even after both judgments came out, we have written to government to meet so that we can resolve this issue amicably but on all occassions we have not even received the courtesy of a response."

He added that once the full facts are followed, the truth of the matter is that it is government which should be apologising to nurses for acting in a manner which the court said was incorrect.

"It is government as well which should stop acting in contempt of court judgments and allow nurses to work flexible hours. Lastly, it is government which should pay nurses their salaries as ordered by the court rather than put its own conditions on things.

"Even if government does not respect our profession, it must at least respect the courts. As ZINA we have an ethical and professional obligation to protect the rights of nurses and no amount of misrepresentations will make us shy away from demanding rights which the Constitution has given us."

Source - pindula

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 842 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 478 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1798 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4969 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 923 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 166 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

17 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

17 hrs ago | 1204 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

17 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

17 hrs ago | 535 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

3 family members die in car crash

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

17 hrs ago | 731 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

17 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days