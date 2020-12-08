Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

News / National

by Staff reporter

1. have come from jail into a storm. I have asked the officials to compile the court orders that are there advertise them on all platforms. Those with a legal basis be allowed to prove.Need to be humane always in Covid 19 times. In the meantime we hold in abeyance all processes pic.twitter.com/di0iRt1lL4 — Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume (@JMafume) December 10, 2020

2.I am sorry for the pain that have been caused to the victims who have been victimized twice. land barons should be brought to account first.We now have a humanitarian crisis which should have been foreseeable.We need to show empathy in this hard times. @bbmhlanga @elias_mambo — Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume (@JMafume) December 10, 2020

3.We as full council will develop a post judgement policy and also a policy on how to regulate the sale of land for land without title deeds. Before purchase of land people must check with district offices development control will be given a standard operating procedure. — Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume (@JMafume) December 10, 2020

THE Mayor of Harare, Councillor Jacob Mafume apologised for the "heartless" ongoing demolition of houses in Harare. Mafume said he is sorry for the pain that has been caused to the victims who have been victimized twice.The demolitions have resulted in people losing their homes, savings and their only available shelter in the middle of the rainy season."have come from jail into a storm. I have asked the officials to compile the court orders that are there advertise them on all platforms. Those with a legal basis be allowed to prove.Need to be humane always in Covid 19 times. In the meantime we hold in abeyance all processes.""I am sorry for the pain that have been caused to the victims who have been victimized twice. land barons should be brought to account first.We now have a humanitarian crisis which should have been foreseeable.We need to show empathy in this hard times.""We as full council will develop a post judgement policy and also a policy on how to regulate the sale of land for land without title deeds. Before purchase of land people must check with district offices development control will be given a standard operating procedure."However, acting Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Innocent Ruwende told State media that the houses were on stands illegally parcelled out.Another council official told the same publication that "According to the instruction at hand we have been tasked to demolish between 180 to 190 houses built illegally here."Although official court papers show that it was The Harare City Council that obtained the court order to demolish the houses, it is also important to note that the government controls operations of local authorities through the Ministry of local government.Harare City Council, like many urban local authorities, is dominated by the opposition MDC Alliance councillors and the razing down of structures is suggesting that the party is not people-centred.The party, however, has since distanced itself from the "callous, disproportionate demolitions carried out by the Ministry of Local Govt and the Provincial Development Coordinator."MDC Alliance also claimed that "Zanu-PF land barons" and the central government "work together to inflict untold suffering on the masses adding that the two actors "created this crisis."The party further claimed that the court order to demolish the houses was obtained on the instructions of the Town Clerk, a central government appointee.MDC Alliance also further insinuates that Mayor Mafume was arrested for speaking out against the demolitions.Harare City Council and other local authorities around the country have often been criticised for watching illegal structures sprouting and then demolish them when they are complete.