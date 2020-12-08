Man flees home after scissors attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man who bust his wife with her boss while getting cosy in a secluded area, is in a prickly situation after he later fled home stark naked when his wife tried to stab him with a pair of scissors while he was sleeping.Boniface Makoni from Bulawayo's Killarney suburb reportedly fought off his wife Sarudzai Makoni before he ran naked out of the house in full view of their six-year-old daughter.Boniface, who is employed as a fitter and turner by a local bakery and now staying at a friend's house said before the near tragic incident, he found his wife who works at Trek Petroleum Service along Fort Street with her supervisor Shingirai Nyamaropa at a private area in Glengarry suburb.It is reported that when Boniface bust the two lovebirds following a tip off, Nyamaropa managed to flee from the scene leaving his ‘partner-in-crime' to face the consequences alone.This came out at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Sarudzai was seeking a protection order against her husband claiming he was abusing and embarrassing her in front of her bosses."I have been married to Boniface Makoni since 2012 and in terms of the Marriages Act Chapter 5:11. My husband is very violent. He physically assaults me. He does all this in front of our six-year-old child and the abuse has left her traumatised."We are currently on separation but he sends people to take pictures of the house where I am staying so that he can make duplicate keys and enter the house. I am afraid that he will harm me, as he is also making false accusations while calling me names and coming to my workplace to embarrass me in front of my bosses," complained Sarudzai.She begged the court to stop her husband from going to her workplace.In his counter argument Boniface Makoni said his wife was ashamed of her actions and her application for a protection order was a plot to stop him from using their matrimonial property."I am opposed to her application on the grounds that she is my wife. On 30 June 2020, after a tip-off, I found my wife Sarudzai Makoni parked in a secluded place in Glengarry suburb with Shingirai Nyamaropa with whom she is having a love affair. Unfortunately, Nyamaropa, who happens to be my wife's supervisor at Trek Petroleum Service, sped off."Contrary to her allegations that I am violent, a few days after I bust her with Nyamaropa on 7 July 2020 she is the one who tried to stab me with a pair of scissors."While I was sleeping, she stormed into the bedroom holding a sharp pair of scissors intending to stab me. I held onto her hands and asked my daughter to call my neighbour. As she was trying to stab me, I ran out of the house stark naked with my daughter crying," said Boniface.He said everyone at his wife's workplace was aware of Sarudzai and Shingirai's affair."During my absence, she took most of our matrimonial property and went to stay at our newly built house in Hopeville. She is denying me access to that house. In my opinion, the application seeks to restrict me from having access to our matrimonial property we acquired during the subsistence of our 13-year marriage."I was the sole breadwinner before she got a job at Trek Petroleum Service Station. This whole application is based on lies. I have never laid a hand on her. She is just ashamed of her actions and is also making efforts to destroy my reputation."She just wants to secretly dispose of our matrimonial property," fumed Boniface.Sarudzai hit back saying whenever they had a misunderstanding, Boniface took the child with him and threatened to commit suicide with her.In a bid to save the two parties' marriage which is now on the verge of collapse, presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu referred them for counselling and they are expected to come back to court on 8 January 2021.