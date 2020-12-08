Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman pummels stepmom

by Staff reporter
A BUSINESS lady had to summon her athletic skills and sprinted to a police station to report her stepdaughter who had turned her into a punching bag after she allegedly barred her from running her father's business.

Thandiwe Babbage, who is the wife to Babbage, delivered the message to her stepdaughter, Jernine, that she had been appointed to manage the butchery business by her husband who is not feeling well and admitted to hospital.

Upon hearing the message Jernine allegedly lost her cool and became violent.

Onlookers who were at the business premises said Jernine charged at her stepmother and grabbed her by her neck resulting in her stepmother's gold necklace breaking.

Thandiwe tried to free herself but she firmly held her.

The marauding Jernine allegedly rained fists on her hapless stepmother.

The prosecutor Patson Muchingami said: "She grabbed her stepmother by the neck leading her gold necklace to break.

She then hit her several times with fists all over the body."

The value of the damaged gold necklace is US$1 015.

Thandiwe, who had been severely pummeled, only broke free after a Good Samaritan intervened, the court heard.
She sprinted to a police station where she made a report leading to the arrest of Jernine.

She appeared before magistrate Learnear Khumalo at Tredgold magistrates' court.

She was facing physical abuse charges as defined in section (3) (1) as read with section four of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16 and malicious damage to property as defined in section 3(I) (h) as read in section four of the Domestic Violence Act.

She denied the charge.

She was remanded out of custody to next week Tuesday for continuation of trial.

Source - bmerto

