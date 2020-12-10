Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
High Court has reserved judgment in the case in which Marry Mubaiwa is appealing for the return of her passport to enable her travel to South Africa for treatment.

Mubaiwa is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder of her former husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, fraud, money laundering and assault.

She is a holder of two passports that are being held by the clerk of court at Harare magistrates' court as part of her bail conditions.

Mubaiwa unsuccessfully applied for the return of her passport at the remand court to enable her travel to South Africa to seek medical attention. She took the matter up to the High Court on appeal, arguing she required immediate and urgent treatment across the Limpopo.

Mubaiwa said she suffers from "severe lymphoedema of all limbs and multiple wounds on both legs, feet, arms and hands".

Justice Benjamin Chikowero heard submissions from both parties' legal counsel and reserved judgment to a later date.

He said he required sufficient time to go through the lawyers' submissions.

Acting for Mubaiwa, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told Justice Chikowero that her client was in severe pain and required urgent treatment in South Africa as the health facilities in the country were incapacitated to deal with her problem.

She said there were no specialists in the country to deal with her medical condition, thus it was in the best interest of justice to allow her travel across the Limpopo to get treatment. But in her counter-submission, prosecutor Ms Sharon Fero dismissed the defence contention that there were no specialists in the country.

She said the State got in touch with the Ministry of Health and Child Care which confirmed that Mubaiwa's diseases had underlining conditions which could be attended to by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors locally given the nature of her condition.

Ms Fero urged the court to dismiss the appeal, saying the defence misrepresented to the court when it was clear that there were specialists in the country who could handle Mubaiwa's condition. Earlier, Justice Chikowero had stood down the matter to the afternoon, demanding to see Mubaiwa's wounds.

However, when she was brought to court, Justice Chikowero had changed his mind.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

5 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Nakamba to stay

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

5 hrs ago | 1867 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zesa owed US$69m

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

6 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

14 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

14 hrs ago | 685 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

14 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

19 hrs ago | 4338 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

19 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

19 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

19 hrs ago | 693 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

20 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

21 hrs ago | 371 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

10 Dec 2020 at 11:49hrs | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days