Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 55-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man went berserk and allegedly axed his wife (34) to death before committing suicide by drinking a pesticide.

Mr Zama Mafu of Sidingimpilo Village under Chief Maduna had a week ago reportedly walked in on his wife, Simelokhuhle Dube, in the couple's matrimonial bed with one of his neighbours, leading to an altercation.

The couple appeared to have made up, but Mafu allegedly became violent on Tuesday night. It could not be established if the latest outburst was connected to Dube's alleged infidelity.

Mafu allegedly viciously axed his wife twice on the head and she is suspected to have died instantly. Neighbours found her body in a pool of blood in a bush on Wednesday at around 6AM, about 300m from the couple's homestead.

Neighbours said Mafu could have killed his wife on Tuesday at around 8PM and immediately drank a poisonous dipping chemical. When police attended the crime scene on Wednesday, they found him home in a critical state and rushed him to Filabusi District Hospital where he died on the same day.

He was not able to explain the motive behind the brutal murder, as he could not speak.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena yesterday decried the violent killing and suicide. She urged members of the public to be civil when handling domestic disputes.

She said people should learn to engage third parties for counselling and advice whenever they face challenges to avoid intimate partner violence.

Inspector Mangena said Dube's body was discovered by a villager who was walking to his fields.

"We are investigating a murder case where a 55-year-old Filabusi man axed his wife on December 8 about 300 metres from their homestead.

"When the body was discovered, police were notified and attended the scene and found the woman lying in blood," said Insp Mangena.

"Police also observed that Simelokhule Dube had two deep cuts on her head and the axe used in committing the crime was recovered next to her body." Insp Mangena said police tracked footprints near the body to Mafu's homestead.

"We managed to arrest him although we learnt that he had already taken poison in an attempt to take his life. He was already critical and was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where he died," she added.

Sources close to the family said the couple led a happy and peaceful life until Dube allegedly cheated and was caught red handed with their neighbour.

Family members were engaged to solve the dispute days ago and the couple resolved to forgive each other before the gory killing. The incident comes after the country joined the world in commemorating 16 days of Activism Against Gender based Violence which ended yesterday.

This year's commemorations were held under the theme: "Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent and Collect."

Both men and women suffer from GBV but in most cases, it affects women and girls more just like in other countries that have a patriarchal system in society.

GBV does not only comprise physical abuse, rape and attempted rape, but also includes sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, forced early marriage, domestic violence, marital rape, trafficking, female genital mutilation and economic abuse.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe Republic Police indicate that from the period July-September this year, a total of 1 128 cases of rape were reported. During the same period a total of 3 310 cases of domestic violence were also reported.

According to the recently released Stopping Abuse and Female Exploitation (SAFE) Zimbabwe Technical Assistance Facility report produced together with the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe, violence against women and girls shot up by 38,5 percent during the first two months of the lockdown (April to May 2020) compared to the preceding two months before the national lockdown (February to March 2020.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

6 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Nakamba to stay

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

6 hrs ago | 2037 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

6 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zesa owed US$69m

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

6 hrs ago | 844 Views

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

15 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

15 hrs ago | 692 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

15 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

19 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

19 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

19 hrs ago | 428 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

19 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

19 hrs ago | 707 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

20 hrs ago | 125 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

21 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

21 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days