Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa owed US$69m

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZESA is owed US$69 million by its various customers with local authorities being the largest debtors.

Presenting a review and analysis of the Ministry of Energy and Power Development's  2021 Budget Allocation, the Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development noted with concern that the amount owed to ZESA by various customers was ballooning.

This situation undermines the parastatal's capacity to pay for emergency power supplies, undertake critical maintenance and develop new capacity for both generation and transmission infrastructure, according to the Committee.

The debts owed to ZESA have since reached US$70 million and are now a threat to electricity generation and provision. Currently ZESA is owed $3,2 billion (US$39 billion) by customers paying in local currency and US$30 million by those billed in foreign currency.

The largest debtors include local authorities ($1 billion), parastatals ($189 million) and Government ($400 million). The failure to pay by Government and local authorities have negative effects on the electricity generation by the company, according to the Committee's submissions to Parliament.

"The committee therefore recommends that in 2021, Government should take a leadership role by paying up its electricity bills arrears." ZESA itself has a debt overhang of approximately US$90, which puts it into an unhealthy relationship with its suppliers.

According to the committee, ZESA's debt accrued due to delays in effecting tariff changes in line with macroeconomic developments in the country that were characterised by rampant inflation and a fast depreciating exchange rate.

While ZESA has now been allowed to charge tariffs that are seen as in line with economic development, the firm still argues the tariff is still low.

The power utility indicated to the Committee that an average tariff of US10 cents would enable the company to provide electricity whilst at the same time servicing its debt. The current tariff stands at US7,73 cents.

The debt situation comes amid concern that Treasury has, for the past years, failed to disburse the total budgets allocated to the Ministry.

Such a trend, according to the committee, implies that Ministry's activities also suffer from the failure by Treasury to timeously release funds allocated in the budgets.

Despite being allocated a revised total budget of $525,8 million in the 2020 budget, Ministry of Energy and Power Development's disbursements from Treasury in 2020 amounted to $80,65 million, which represents 15 percent of the ministry's 2020 budget allocations.

According to the committee's submissions, this resulted in failure to carry out monitoring and supervision of projects under the Ministry's purview.

The non-disbursement of funds also resulted in the stagnation of most projects under the Ministry. For 2021, the Energy Ministry had submitted bids amounting to $3,43 billion but Treasury allocated $1,641 billion.

The amount allocated represents 48 percent of the Ministry's funding requirements. Treasury allocated $900 million for a loan facility to ZESA to cover local taxes for the expansion and rehabilitation works at Hwange Units 7 and 8.

The committee noted with concern that the amount allocated is lower by $550 million from the  $1,45 billion that the Ministry had requested. The underfunding will delay the completion of work that is already behind schedule.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Nakamba to stay

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

5 hrs ago | 1867 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

6 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

14 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

14 hrs ago | 685 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

14 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

19 hrs ago | 4338 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

19 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

19 hrs ago | 422 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

19 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

19 hrs ago | 693 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

20 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

21 hrs ago | 371 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

10 Dec 2020 at 11:49hrs | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days