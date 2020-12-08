Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
RESIDENTS of Pumula South in Bulawayo woke up to the strange spectacle of a dead snake wrapped in black cloth and stitched with red thread on its side.

The snake believed to be a black mamba, approximately one metre long, was discovered by Ms Liana Muparadzi, at the gate of her home at about 6AM.

Although the snake was dead, it set superstitious tongues wagging in overdrive. Astonished residents claimed that the snake could have been a product of witchcraft sent to harm Ms Muparadzi because of cloth around it.

Some daring residents moved the snake around and observed that it was carefully stitched on its side with red thread while a black cloth was wrapped around the serpent in two different parts.

Some even claimed the reptile could be the so-called "money spitting snake" which according to urban legend, makes individuals rich through black magic. However, one resident said people were just being superstitious as the snake looked like it had been dead for days.

Ms Muparadzi said she was at a loss for words. She said she got worried the previous night as her dog barked incessantly.

"I had no electricity at the house so I had just sent my child to go to our neighbours and ask what time it was. As she was about to leave the house, I observed that there was something that looked like a snake at the gate. I ordered my child to backtrack as I advanced with a hoe. It was a snake but when I drew closer to it, I got worried that it wasn't moving and more shocking was that it was wrapped in a black cloth," said Ms Muparadzi.

"My mind raced as I tried to understand what could have happened, how it ended by my gate, who could have dumped it. I also connected the snake to noise that our dog made all night long as it barked non-stop for the better part of the night."

She said she alerted neighbours before dragging it away. Ms Muparadzi said what gets her worried is that the snake was found at her house when her child is writing Grade Seven final examinations. When the news crew visited the scene, scores of residents had converged. Some of them questioned how the snake was carefully stitched.

"This doesn't make sense; we have heard some of these stories that people own snakes but we just downplayed the stories as myths. But today we have come across this snake which leaves us very worried about its origins and how it ended up being there. We can speculate and all, but this is just a clear testimony that some people practise witchcraft," said one of the residents.

Residents called police and local councillor Alderman Siboniso Khumalo to witness the spectacle.

"The councillor came together with the police and council rangers who took it away. They placed it in a sack before they left with it," said a resident.

Mr Mbongeni Ncube, a traditional healer in the area said in African culture, such a snake represented supernatural danger.

"However, such danger can be averted if certain rites are followed. I'm willing to assist the family in overcoming this," he said.

A pastor who declined to be named said it was clear someone was being mischievous.

"There is nothing to worry about here. It is obvious someone is just playing on residents' superstitious beliefs. I advise them to just pray and forget about it," said the pastor.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 2831 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

5 hrs ago | 997 Views

Nakamba to stay

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

5 hrs ago | 1781 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

5 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zesa owed US$69m

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

6 hrs ago | 798 Views

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

14 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

14 hrs ago | 683 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

14 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

19 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

19 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

19 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

19 hrs ago | 421 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

19 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

19 hrs ago | 689 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

20 hrs ago | 159 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

20 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

20 hrs ago | 369 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

24 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days