Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HUMAN rights defender Farai Maguwu has blasted the centralised government system in the country saying that it was becoming a breeding ground for corruption, which also hinders rural development.

Maguwu, who is also the founding director of the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) told NewsDay in an interview that government should decentralise power to local authorities to ensure that rural areas benefit from their natural resources.

"Our system of governance does not promote development but is a breeding ground for corruption, nepotism, and many other isms. Devolution of power is critical, and our national budget ought to allocate resources per district," Maguwu said.

He also said MPs, councillors and rural district councils were not effective on issues of developing communities as their activities were highly politicised.

"Local members of Parliament and councillors operate with no budget; they are ceremonial. RDCs are politicised such that they are disconnected from the people they purport to serve. They (political leaders) are starved of resources for local development. A lot of roads in rural Zimbabwe should long have been declared a state of national disaster," he said.

Maguwu said the centralisation of decisions in Harare continued to sideline resources-rich rural communities.

He also urged the government to amend the Communal Land Act which he described as "colonial and diabolical" for rural people to enjoy ownership of their land.

"The Communal Land Act gives rural dwellers permission to use land and occupy communal land without owning it. That is why more communities are threatened with evictions which undermine development," he said.

Maguwu said government should implement devolution which transfers some political power, administrative responsibilities, and resources to elected local governments.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Nakamba to stay

5 hrs ago | 649 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

5 hrs ago | 1676 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

5 hrs ago | 901 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zesa owed US$69m

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

5 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

14 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

14 hrs ago | 679 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

18 hrs ago | 4293 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

18 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

18 hrs ago | 420 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

18 hrs ago | 687 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

19 hrs ago | 159 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

20 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

23 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days