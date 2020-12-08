'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's vanquished Generation 40 and Gamatox have joined forces in a bid to destabilize President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party ahead of the 20203 polls, a senior official from the liberation movement has said.Zanu PF secretary for security in the politburo, Lovemore Matuke, also said remnants of the former two factions were also responsible for the chaos that marred the district co-ordinating committee election this past weekend.More to follow......