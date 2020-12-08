'Don't blame us for the flooding'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) says it is not to blame for the recurrent flash floods that continue to hit the second largest city, insisting rain water drains were serviced.This was in response to a residents' outcry that the local authority had not done enough to address the drainage system, seen by many as the major cause of the flash floods.On Monday, some houses in parts of Cowdray Park, Pumula, Nketa, Nkulumane and Emganwini suburbs were waterlogged following heavy rains that have been pounding the city since last week.As if that is not enough, the council stands accused of poor town planning, particularly in new suburbs like Cowdray Park, which was one of the most affected in the city.Reacting to the barrage of attacks aimed at the local authority, deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube leapt to the BCC's defence."Our drainage unblocking teams are on the ground as we speak. But, as a matter of fact, what residents should understand is that we cleared the drainage system before the rain season, but we still face challenges."There is too much litter and garbage being dumped all over. "There are even those who are building, who are just dumping their rubble anywhere so when it rains it is swept into the storm water drains," Ncube told the Daily News.