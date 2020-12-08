Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pool game ends in murder of Mangwe man

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Mangwe District was found dead after he was allegedly assaulted by a gang of unknown men during a pool game.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident, which occurred on Sunday at Makwe Business Centre in Gwanda.

She said Nkanyiso Tshangule (33) of Brunapeg area in Mangwe was last seen by his friend, Mr Louise Ngulube, while playing a pool game at Makwe Business Centre on Sunday at around 7PM.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case, which occurred in Makwe Business Centre where a man is suspected to have been assaulted by a group of unidentified men.

"The now deceased Nkanyiso Tshangule was playing a game of pool at J One Sitshela General Dealer at Makwe Business Centre with his friend Mr Louise Ngulube and other unknown patrons.

"After a few minutes Mr Ngulube left Tshangule behind playing pool with others and he headed home. On the following morning Mr Ngulube went to Tshangule's friend but couldn't find him.

"He then proceeded to the business centre where Tshangule had been found by some villagers lying unconscious a few metres from the business centre," she said.

Insp Mangena said Tshangule was ferried to Makwe Clinic where he was admitted and died at around 2PM. She said Tshangule had bruises on his body, which suggest that he was assaulted. She said investigations were underway and no arrests had been made.

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Minister elbows war veterans Chairperson at a funeral

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

WATCH: Uluju, Bekezela's gift to all ladies

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa battles G40, Gamatox remnants

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chiwenga's dramatic U-turn on top bosses

3 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Ministers fingered in corruption scandal

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Anti-graft crusade: NPA scales up tempo

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Hopeless situation for Ziombabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Privatisation in limbo as govt moves to control state firms

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Foreign banks shut out debt-ridden state firms

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mine accidents: MPs grill Chitando

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

How Zimbabwe is fighting to win back tourists

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Warriors climb three places in world rankings

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights for her passport

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal hearing commences

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Don't blame us for the flooding'

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

14 hrs ago | 2258 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

16 hrs ago | 5840 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

16 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Nakamba to stay

16 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

16 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

16 hrs ago | 3866 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

16 hrs ago | 216 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

16 hrs ago | 241 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

16 hrs ago | 620 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

16 hrs ago | 829 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

16 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

16 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

16 hrs ago | 96 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

16 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

16 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

16 hrs ago | 512 Views

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

16 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

16 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zesa owed US$69m

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

16 hrs ago | 3331 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

16 hrs ago | 1348 Views

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

16 hrs ago | 308 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

16 hrs ago | 539 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

16 hrs ago | 474 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

16 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

16 hrs ago | 604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days